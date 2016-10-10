A CPI(M) worker was on Monday hacked to death by six people at Pathiriyad in Kannur district, police said.

Police said the deceased, Mohanan (40), died on the way to the hospital. The assailants have not been identified yet.

Mohanan, a toddy shop worker, was the CPI(M)’s Paduvilayi local committee member.

The attack took place this morning when he was inside the shop. Another worker, Ashokan, was also injured, police said.

CPI(M) has alleged that BJP workers were behind the attack and have called for a hartal on Tuesday in the district.