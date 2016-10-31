The State unit of All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) said that the Central government should rectify the flaws in the personal laws of various religions before enforcing a uniform civil code in the country.

The AIDWA preferred enforcing the civil code in a phased manner by ensuring that the personal laws of various religions promoted gender equality, AIDWA State unit secretary P. Sathidevi told a press conference here on Sunday.

“We had been engaged in a signature campaign to see that the gender equality was achieved in all walks of life. The uniform civil code should not be enforced in a hasty manner as it should reflect the essence of our pluralistic nation rather than limiting it as an agenda of the Hindutva ideology, she said.

The AIDWA strongly wanted the authorities to act tough on “unlawful” activities of a section of people who perpetrated crimes in the guise of “moral policing,” she said.

The society at large should ensure gender equality in various spheres of life, she said.

The AIDWA strongly opposed ‘triple talaq’ practised by a section of the Muslim community.