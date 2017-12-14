Clarify stand on BJP, Rahul tells CPI(M)

more-in

Congress president-designate Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asked the CPI(M) leadership to come clean on whether it wanted to fight the BJP and the communal fascist force it represents.

Addressing a massive rally here marking the conclusion of Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala’s one-month-long Padayorukkam campaign against the ‘anti-people’ policies of the BJP-led Central government and the LDF government in the State, Mr. Gandhi sought to know from the CPI(M) whether it actually wanted to fight communal fascist forces in the country. “Do they accept the fact that the biggest threat to the country is from the BJP. It is very important that they make this (the position) clear at the national level. Not standing up to the BJP means supporting the BJP,” Mr. Gandhi said,

In an otherwise Modi-bashing 35-minute speech, these few sentences were perhaps the only reference Mr. Gandhi made to the CPI(M). Neither did he go out of the way to criticise the LDF government in keeping with the spirit of the Padayorukkam campaign which had targeted the LDF and the BJP, nor did he elaborate on his statement seeking clarity on the CPI(M)’s stance.

The major portion of Mr. Gandhi speech was spent on criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, indicating the anti-Modi trajectory he would take on assuming charge as Congress president. He said Mr. Modi had stopped mentioning the word “corruption” after the Rafale aircraft deal and had refused to provide answers to several questions that the Congress had raised related to the aircraft purchase deal favouring a businessman who was close to him (Mr. Modi). Mr. Modi had lost the confidence of the people and reneged the promises he had made about creating jobs. He had wrecked the economy through demonetisation and GST, which, Mr. Gandhi reiterated, was Gabbar Singh Tax. The Congress was very aggressive in its election campaign in Gujarat, but the Prime Minister made every attempt to distract the people. He did not speak about development and progress, but instead spoke only about himself and the Congress.

Referring to the insult of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Mr. Gandhi indicated that he he was determined to keep political discourse devoid of hatred, despite Mr. Modi’s provocative speeches against the Congress and its leaders. “We don’t spread hatred and anger in the country. We don’t spend time dividing the country as the BJP does, we don’t destroy every single institution in this country, we respect institutions and work within their framework. The BJP is attempting to impose a hateful ideology. This will not strengthen but weaken the country. We have stood up against this together and fought it. We still have to stand up to it,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi received a standing ovation when he appeared on stage. He also put the last sign in the signature campaign organised as part of the Padayorukkam campaign. KPCC president M M Hassan presided over the valedictory meeting. Congress Working Committee member A.K. Antony’s absence was conspicuous. He could not make it because he was convalescing after bout of illness.

Mr. Chennithala lashed out at Mr. Modi for not visiting the Cyclone Ockhi-affected areas or even showing the basic courtesy of calling up the State’s Chief Minister to enquire about the situation.