Centre weakening States: CM

more-in

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accused the Centre of trying to destroy the federal system by destabilising the States.

Inaugurating the 20th edition of a national seminar on the World of EMS at Chemmad, near Tirurangadi, on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre was increasingly trying to snatch powers of the States by meddling with their affairs.

“Stability of States is essential for the country. But there are attempts to weaken the States,” Mr. Vijayan said. “Spaces for the States to raise their issues have been scrapped by the Central government. The country is plunging into a dangerous situation with the Centre applying excessive powers and curtailing the personal rights of citizens.”

The annual seminar is being organised by the EMS Memorial Research Centre commemorating the birthday of communist ideologue E.M.S. Namboothiripad.

V. Abdul Rahman, MLA, presided over the function. Assembly Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan delivered the EMS Memorial Lecture. Mr. Sreeramakrishnan spoke on 60 years of Kerala and its revolutionary legislators.

Minister for Local Self-Government K.T. Jaleel; Veena George, MLA; Social critic K.E.N. Kunhahamed; and M.M. Narayanan spoke on various topics.

The seminar will celebrate the 150th year of Karl Marx’s Das Kapital on Wednesday. CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will inaugurate the session on Wednesday. Senior CPI(M) leaders Prakash Karat and A. Vijayaraghavan and writer Sunil P. Ilayidom will address the seminar.