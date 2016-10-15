Director Fazil inaugurated the stage programmes of the CBSE Kalotsav, organised by Sahodaya, at SDV English Medium Higher Secondary School here on Friday.

V.C. Kurien, president, Alappuzha Sahodaya School complex; Indu Dutt, general convener of the festival; and others were present.

Contests in Thiruvathira, Bharathanatyam, Kuchipudi, classical music, mono-act, light music, and violin are being held on seven stages Nadyam, Thalam, Layam, Shruthi, Bhavam, Geetham, and Vadyam respectively.

The festival will conclude on Sunday.

Competitions are progressing on seven stages at SDV English Medium Higher Secondary School