CBI probe: SC questions Kerala govt

The Supreme Court on Friday questioned the Kerala government for not seeking a CBI investigation into the mysterious death of Kerala engineering student Jishnu Pranoy before the State High Court. A bench led by Justice N.V. Ramana made the oral comment when Jishnu’s mother, Mahija, sought to intervene with a plea for a CBI probe.

“Neither the State nor you (Mahija) have asked for a CBI probe in the High Court. Now you expect us to do a police investigation,” the Bench remarked orally.

Bail factor

The court said the case before it was on the limited question of bail. The Bench, in the short hearing, also perused the State DGP’s assessment report in connection with a plea to transfer the investigation into the alleged harassment and subsequent death of Jishnu to the CBI.

The Bench said it would further consider the question on November 21, the next date of hearing.

The first year engineering student was found dead in a hostel of the Nehru College of Engineering and Research Centre in Thrissur January this year.

The CBI had recently invited the SC’s wrath by refusing the State’s request to take over the case citing workload. The agency had also said there was no circumstance which required a CBI probe in the case. The apex court is hearing Kerala government’s petition seeking cancellation of the bail granted by the Kerala High Court to accused Nehru Group of Institutions chairman P. Krishnadas and college vice principal N.K. Sakthivel. The latter was charged with abetment to suicide.