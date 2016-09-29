National » Kerala

September 29, 2016
Updated: September 29, 2016 05:39 IST

‘Combine ABC and vaccination to combat rabies’

  • Staff Reporter
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Ilona Otter, Director, International Veterinary Training, Worldwide Veterinary Service, Ooty.
Ilona Otter, Director, International Veterinary Training, Worldwide Veterinary Service, Ooty.

A national seminar on ‘Sustainable rabies control in Kerala’ that concluded at the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) headquarters at Pookode in the district on Wednesday stressed the need for executing animal birth control (ABC) along with adopting anti-rabies vaccination strategies in the State in a war footing to combat rabies.

A success story

Handling a session on ‘Sustainable Rabies Control and Animal Welfare,’ Ilona Otter, Director of International Veterinary Training, Worldwide Veterinary Service, Ooty, said that the government should execute animal birth control (ABC) measures and develop anti-rabies vaccination (ARV) strategies in a coordinated inter-sectoral manner to control the increasing incidences of dog-bite related rabies cases in the State.

Dr. Illona cited the success story of Tamil Nadu in implementing ABC ARV for effective rabies control.

Waste management

Presenting a paper on ‘Implementing Rabies Control Program - Current Strategies, Gaps and Challenges,’ Rajendra Singh, Head, Division of Pathology at Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izatnagar, Uttar Pradesh, stressed the need for controlling packs of stray dogs in an effective manner to combat the emergence of rabies. Dr. Singh pointed out the need for executing waste management strategies to check stray-dog menace. Humans should consider in-house management of food waste to tackle the stray dog issue, he added.

The programme was organised by the Centre for One Health, Education, Advocacy, Research and Training under the KVASU in association with the Indian Veterinary Association to mark the World Rabies Day - 2016.

T. Ushakumari, district panchayat president, Wayanad, inaugurated the programme. As many as 250 delegates from across the country, including faculties, veterinarians, medical professionals and post-graduate students, attended the programme.

More In: Kerala | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Self-financing colleges’ fee hike row rocks Assembly

Curbs on open sale of pesticides in Kottayam

Drinking water problem at Sabarimala to continue

e-health register for all govt. hospitals in State

KOZHIKODE ENGAGEMENTS

Power play at Meenvallom

Witness’s murder: nine get life sentence

No dearth of crude bombs in Kannur

Traffic curbs on Valapattanam bridge

NMCC elections held


Kochi

Give tourists good memories: CM

Salmonella found in seafood

First consignment of cars by sea arrives at port

Engg. student attempts suicide

Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Assembly adjourned amid protests

100 new projects for capital development

Steps to clear land survey-related complaints

Two more flights to city

Woman beaten to death by former husband

Kozhikode

Kerala’s liquor policy is practical, says Rishi Raj Singh

Janasevana Kendram will now be open for 9 hours

Bomb threat during Modi’s visit

Kozhikode to walk for a healthy heart


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Kerala

NMCC elections held

The election to the managing committee of the North Malabar Chamber of Commerce (NMCC) here was held on Wednesday amidst police protection a... »