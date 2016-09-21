Kannur District Police Chief K. Sanjay Kumar Gurudin visits the spot at Pallikkunnu in Kannur on Tuesday where a Bharatiya Jana Yuva Morcha functionary suffered serious stab injuries in an attack by suspected Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers late night on Monday.— PHOTO S.K. MOHAN

BJP accuses CPI(M) of escalating tension in Kannur

The attack on a Bharatiya Jana Yuva Morcha (BJYM) worker at Pallikkunnu here under the Kannur Town police station limits around midnight on Monday by alleged Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers is seen by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as an attempt by the CPI(M) to escalate tension in areas that have hitherto remained peaceful.

BJYM Azhikode constituency secretary Sharath, 27, son of P.P. Raveendran, suffered multiple stab injuries in an attack near Pallikkunnu at 11.45 p.m. on Monday. The police said he was attacked by an armed group while he was on his way home. He was immediately taken to a hospital here and from there to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital. He suffered stab injuries in his leg and shoulder, the police said.

The attack at Pallikkunnu has raised law and order concern as the area was not known for political clashes. The BJP alleged that the attack was the CPI(M)’ s bid to extend tension to areas where peace prevails.

The BJP leadership said in a press statement here on Tuesday that the attack on the BJYM functionary was a deliberate attempt of the CPI(M) district committee to instigate tension at Pallikkunnu and nearby areas. The CPI(M) leadership here was unsettled by the people’ s support that the BJP has gained in the areas during the last election to the Kannur Corporation.

Meanwhile, the police have intensified their investigation into the attack. They said one person had been taken into custody.