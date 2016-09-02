Banking operations will come to a halt on Friday as all prominent employees’ organisations in the sector have given a call for a strike as part of the all-India general strike called by trade unions. The Bank Employees Federation of India Kerala, in a statement on Thursday, said the strike would be total in commercial banks, gramin banks, cooperative banks, the RBI, and NABARD.

The organisations which have announced support to the strike include BEFI, AIBEF, AIBOA, AIBOC, and Indian Bank Officers Congress among others.