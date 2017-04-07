Avishna’s health condition worsens

more-in

The health condition of Avishna, sister of Jishnu Pranoy, who is on an indefinite hunger strike at her home at Valayam in Kozhikode district, has worsened.

The Class-X girl told the media that she would not end her protest until the police arrested the accused in the case in connection with the death of her brother. She had not taken solid food for the past three days since her parents left for Thiruvananthapuram.

District Collector U.V. Jose has issued directives to the Koyilandy tahsildar to take necessary steps to provide medical care to Avishna and also asked the Rural police to provide security to her house. Temporary health care facilities have been arranged at her home.

A police team led by Nadapuram Dy.SP, who is camping at her home, suggested that Avishna call off her hunger strike. Otherwise, the police would have no other option but to arrest her and shift her to a hospital.

Awaiting mother

However, the 15-year-old had told the police that she would end her fast only after her mother returned from Thiruvananthapuram. Her mother, Mahija Ashokan, who was injured in a controversial police action while attempting to stage a sit-in in front of the police headquarters on Wednesday, is also on hunger strike at a government hospital in Thiruvananthapuram demanding action against the accused and the police personnel involved in the scene.

Joining the family in their fight for justice, relatives of Jishnu and Kudumbasree volunteers staged a fast at her home at Valayam.

Meanewhile, KPCC president M.M. Hassan called on Avishna and expressed solidarity with her protest. There was no political motive in supporting the family waging a battle against injustice, he said.