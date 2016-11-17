Asian openbill rescued, treated, released

An Asian openbill stork rescued by the Kollam SPCA on Wednesday being provided medical care at the Kollam District Veterinary Centre.— Photo C. Suresh Kumar

Stork given treatment at veterinary centre

An adult Asian openbill stork that got isolated from its flock and found stranded in an exhausted condition at a wetland near Anchalumoodu on the outskirts of the city was rescued, given medical care, and released back into a nearby wetland by volunteers attached to the Kollam unit of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) on Wednesday.

People informed the SPCA that a bird was lying at the wetland, unable to fly.

It was taken to the emergency unit of the District Veterinary Centre in the morning and a team led by Assistant Director of the Animal Husbandry Department D. Shine Kumar examined it.

It was then confirmed that the bird had not sustained any injuries.

Dr. Shine Kumar said that since the bird was weak it was administered fluids like vitamin B complex.

By afternoon, its condition improved and the bird started flapping its wings.

When it was found that the bird was back to normal health, it was released at the Kandachira wetland in the evening. Though the bird is missing its flock, it was found to be active in the wetland.

People of the area where the bird was released said that an Asian openbill flock had been regularly seen in the area.

When the flock returned to the spot, the one rescued could join them, it is hoped.

Gap in bill

These birds are storks with a conspicuous gap in its bill and gets its name from that characteristic.

The structure of the beak allows it to catch its preferred food, freshwater snails.