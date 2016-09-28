Protesting the stray dog menace in a barbarian manner, youth activists of a Kerala-based party allegedly killed around 10 canines, tied a few to a pole and took them out through the town.

Police said they have registered a case against 15 activists of the Youth Front (M), an offshoot of the Kerala Congress (M) led by former State Minister K.M. Mani, under Section 429 (committing mischief by killing animals) of the Indian Penal Code.

The activists, protesting against the increasing stray dog menace in the State and Union Minister Maneka Gandhi’s stand on the issue, displayed the dead dogs in front of the Head Post office here on Monday.

Accusing Ms. Gandhi of adopting a negative approach towards the menace, the activists also sent letters asking her to change her stand on the issue.

Youth Front (M) State president Saji Manjakkadambil said they decided to kill the stray dogs as they were posing a big threat to people in Kottayam town.

Animal rights activists condemned the incident, terming it “disgusting.”

‘Completely barbarian’



These people who are beating and using dogs to their advantage and political opportunity will do the same to people they are trying to impress.

This is completely barbarian way to deal with a situation ... is it leading to a solution? No way!!,” Delhi-based animal rights activist Khushboo Gupta said.

Ms. Gupta said solution for the problem was dog sterilisation, garbage management and shaping people’s attitude for co-habiting with animals. “Kerala is a perfect example of how sensible actions have no connection with your literacy level,” the activist wrote on her Facebook page.