UDF satyagraha in Delhi on Dec. 14

MPs and MLAs belonging to the Opposition United Democratic Front will stage a satyagraha in New Delhi on December 14 to “highlight the issues faced by the common man as a consequence of demonetisation” and in protest against the cutback on Kerala’s share of public distribution system rice quota, Ramesh Chennithala, Leader of the Opposition, has said.

He was speaking to the media after a meeting of the coalition leaders here on Monday.

He said the satyagraha would also condemn the move to wreck the cooperative sector in the State.

An overnight announcement would be ineffective in rendering the economy cashless in a country where 90 per cent of the people transacted in currency.

Only 49 per cent of people had bank accounts while some 300 million people did not even have an identity card.

In a country like this, if somebody thought plastic money could be introduced one fine morning, it was never going to happen, he said.

Courts arrest

As part of the protest, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president V.M. Sudheeran led a march to the Income Tax office on IS Press Road and courted arrest. The decision to reduce Kerala’s share of PDS rice only added to misery of the poor.

Flays State govt.

He also accused the State government of not doing its bit to improve the lot of the people in the wake of both these developments.

UDF convener P.P. Thankachan would hold discussions with UDF leaders to find coalition office-bearers in five districts after these posts fell vacant following the Kerala Congress (M)’s severing of ties with the coalition.