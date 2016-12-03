Trains to be regulated for 30 days

more-in

Train services will be regulated from December 5 to January 7 to take up the maintenance work of the Arur bridge between Kumbalam and Turavur. Trains will be fully or partially cancelled and detained to take up the work, according to Railways.

Full cancellation

Train 66301 Ernakulam–Kollam MEMU via Kottayam, leaving Ernakulam Junction at 2.40 p.m., will remain cancelled on Saturdays (December 10, 17, 24 , 31 and January 7).

Train 66303 Kollam–Ernakulam MEMU via Alappuzha, leaving Ernakulam Junction at 12.20 p.m., will remain cancelled on Mondays (December 5, 12, 19, 26 and January 2).

Partial cancellation

Train 16308 Kannur-Alappuzha Express and 16307 Alappuzha-Kannur Express will remain partially cancelled between Ernakulam Junction and Alappuzha during the 30-day period.

Train 66302 Kollam–Ernakulam MEMU via Alappuzha, leaving Kollam at 8.50 a.m., and 66303 Ernakulam Junction–Kollam MEMU via Alappuzha, leaving Ernakulam at 12.20 p.m., will remain partially cancelled between Ernakulam Junction and Alappuzha railway stations.

Delay

Train 56382 Kayamkulam–Ernakulam Passenger, leaving Kayamkulam at 1 p.m., will be detained by 45 minutes between Alappuzha and Thuravur.

Train 56303 Ernakulam-Kollam passenger via Alappuzha, leaving Ernakulam at 3.35 p.m., will be detained at Kumbalam for 20 minutes.