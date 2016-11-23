Together on FB and in feeding the hungry on the roads

more-in

A group of Facebook friends in Alappuzha has taken up a novel cause beyond exchanging pleasantries and posting pictures and notes.

‘Athazha koottam,’ an organisation formed by the group, has been extending charity work of a unique nature.

The organisation makes arrangements to provide food to destitutes, vagrants and street dwellers. “Most of the shelter-less people starve in the night, unable to get food or help from anyone,” says A.R. Noushad, an autorickshaw driver whose initiative to collect food from a few friends and acquaintances grew into a charity movement.

Members of the group used to go around and collect food from various homes and take it to those who sleep on the pavements. It was no easy task to meet the generous contributors and reach out to the beneficiaries who stay at different locations of the town. Later, the group mooted a new idea of collecting the food, which used to be in excess of the demand at functions such as birthday parties and other celebrations.

The effort was successful and could cater to the food requirements of a few hundred people daily across the town, says Mr. Noushad. Gradually, the movement got strengthened with the support of a few non-resident Indians and professionals such as doctors. The organisation was subsequently registered, setting the ground for wider participation and transparency.

‘Athazha koottam’ takes care of more than 20 people who are bedridden. Three students are also being supported as part of the humanitarian gesture. Those who wish to participate in the humanitarian initiative could either pay money to the authorised members of the group or buy essential commodities, which would be distributed by the organisation among the poor families.

The group members are always on a look-out for needy patients and their dependents who come to the general hospital. A group of such people have been identified and ‘Athazha koottam’ has reached out to them.

“There is immense opportunity to those who want to serve the society,” says the man who finds time for the humanitarian errands amidst his autorickshaw sorties. The next initiative of the organisation is a counselling programme for members of families. A one-hour class is being arranged at various places, in association with residents’ associations.