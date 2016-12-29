Stop bid to promotemyths as facts: CM

more-in

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has lashed out at alleged attempts that are being made by certain forces “with official assistance” to promote myths as facts.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 77th session of the Indian History Congress, Mr. Vijayan took a swipe at the Central government and accused the dispensation of removing secular historians from the Indian Council for Historical Research (ICHR) and substituting them with those who “subscribe to the ideology of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh).”

“The saffronisation of the council, under the current chairman, had led to the revival of the debate on the existence of the mythical river, Saraswathi, with even State governments earmarking funds dedicated to its discovery. Under the circumstances, it is not surprising to note that several serious institutions went on such tangents when the highest offices of our country were projecting myths as facts like the existence of aeroplanes, stem-cell research and plastic surgery during the Vedic period,” he said.

He alleged that the ICHR had been one of the first bodies to be targeted by the ‘right wing government’ during its present and previous terms. Mr. Vijayan was appreciative of the efforts made by scholars, including leading historians, to sensitise the public amidst skewed debates on nationalism that were rife in the country earlier this year. They had succeeded in strengthening the united voice against the right wing, communal, fascist, and authoritarian forces,” he said.

In his address, Governor P. Sathasivam said that historians selection of facts could be affected by several factors, including the social conditions and popular viewpoints. Such generalisations ignored the fact that the events that altered history had been sparked off by emotions resulting from poverty, oppression and a thirst for change. He held the view that historical findings needed to be established through informed interpretations on the basis of independent analysis and research.

President Pranab Mukherjee presented the V.K. Rajwade Award for the best distinguished historian to noted epigraphist and scholar Iravatham Mahadevan for lifelong service and contribution to Indian history.

Education Minister C. Ravindranath, Tourism and Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, University of Kerala Vice Chancellor P.K. Radhakrishnan, and Indian History Congress president Shireen Moosvi spoke on the occasion.