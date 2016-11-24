Special forces operation helps snare Maoists

more-in

It was a relatively small team of police commandos who “ambushed armed Maoists” in Nilambur forests on Thursday, according to senior State police officers.

They categorised the action as a special forces operation. The lead “Thunderbolt Commando” squad reportedly numbered less than 20. The unit had “surprised” Maoists bivouacking deep inside the Padukka forest range.

At least two Maoists were suspected killed in the “gun battle”. No policemen were injured. The “fire fight” had occurred in a “telecommunication blindspot” unreachable by mobile phone or wireless units.

The commandos were on a “special reconnaissance mission” in the densely forested area for the past several days. They relayed the initial information about the encounter to their superiors on a “crackling satellite telephone line that worked only intermittently”.

Officials said the commandos would take several hours to reach habitation. Their current geospatial location was unknown.

The terrain was treacherous. The commandos were moving to the base with caution to avoid being cut-off by remaining Maoists, if any. Officials said police reinforcements were on their way to link up with the “Thunderbolts” team.

The picture of the encounter remained hazy. A veil of secrecy shrouded the entire operation and several questions about the police action remained unanswered.

The police were yet to reveal the aggravating factors, if any, that prompted the commandos to open fire.

The Nilambur encounter was sure to come under immense scrutiny from civil rights groups in the country in the days to come. The government would face the question whether the police had given Maoists a chance to surrender and if their human rights had been lethally disregarded.

