Sabarimala witnesses heavy rush amid tight security

The Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala witnessed heavy rush on Tuesday as hundreds of pilgrims from different parts of South India undertook their annual pilgrimage amid tight security check-ups in the sacred grove against the backdrop of the 25th anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

Pilgrims had to wait for five to six hours inside the barricades along the winding trekking path from Marakkoottom to reach the holy hillock of Sannidhanam. According to police sources, it is estimated that as many as 1.3 lakh pilgrims visited Sabarimala on Tuesday.

As many as 34,510 pilgrims utilised the virtual queue facility for holy darshan on Tuesday.

Those visited the holy hillock on Tuesday included a large number of pilgrims from different parts of Tamil Nadu. The police have intensified patrolling in mufti at the Sannidhanam, Pampa, and on the traditional paths as part of the security arrangements. Special police teams from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka too have also been deployed at Sabarimala.

The Indian Air Force carried out low-level aerial reconnaissance and surveillance over Sabarimala forests thrice as part of the security arrangements on Tuesday. The police and paramilitary forces have taken up their positions at every sensitive point in the forest terrain, leaving little room for any kind of security lapse.

Though there was heavy rush, the temple precincts wore a calm, serene look owing to the strictly regulated pilgrim-entry to the Tirumuttom as part of the security arrangements. Each pilgrim was subjected to security check at different points before being permitted to ascend the holy 18 steps (Pathinettampady) leading to the temple.

Restricted entry

Staff and workers on duty at Sabarimala too were permitted to enter only the special security zone, that too after producing photo identity cards issued either by the Travancore Devaswom Board or the department concerned. Police Special Officer at Sannidhanam, P.K. Madhu, told The Hindu that mobile phone signal jammers were installed on the temple premises, besides the armed guarding of the temple complex by the Rapid Action Force personnel attached to Central Reserve Police Force and the State commandos.

The Sannidhanam-bound pilgrims were subjected to screening at Neelimala, Marakkoottom, U-Turn, Valiyanadappanthal, and at Lower Thirumuttom. The vessels carrying ghee brought by devotees for Neyyabhishekom too were screened with the help of X-Ray scanners.