Rudy seeks Centre-State tie-up for skill development

Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, has asked the State government to initiate more projects which could be taken up by the Centre under its skill development programme.

Inaugurating a skill development programme for rubber tappers organised by the Rubber Board here on Tuesday, Mr. Rudy pointed out that the State was among the top rankers in skill development initiative. “Kerala is doing a great job,” he said and added that the State government had an efficient skill development programme and if they could submit more projects under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) the Centre would seriously consider partnering with them.

According to him, the nation had focussed on education during more than six decades of freedom. All the leaders and other role models were highly educated and education was aspirational, he said. There is a huge human resource of traditional skills. However this workforce had not been subjected to assessment, certification and as such remained not so aspirational, Mr. Rudy said.

As per the data provided by the National Sample Survey Organisation, the percentage of skilled manpower in South Korea was 96 per cent, Japan 74 per cent, the U.K. 68 per cent, the U.S., 55 per cent; and Germany 65 per cent. Compared to this, the percentage of skilled manpower was only 3 per cent in India. The skill certification initiative of the Central government aims to change this perception, he said.

The nation needs hands-on training for taking up various jobs, he said. According to him, the project takes up not only the HR needs of the country, but would help provide a world-class workforce for the global market.

In his presidential address, V.S. Sunil Kumar, Minister for Agriculture, said the State government would like to partner with the Rubber Board. Since the Board was under Commerce Minister establishing linkages with the State Agriculture Department had met with problems. However, the State government has decided to hold a meeting with Rubber Board representatives on December 20 to discuss the issues involved.

A. Ajith Kumar, executive director, Rubber Board; P. Sudha, Director (Training); Vishal Sharma, chief programme officer, National Skill Development Corporation; and Viju Chacko, secretary, Rubber Board spoke.