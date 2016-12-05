Row over YouTube video: TDB seeks probe

more-in

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president Prayar Gopalakrishnan has sought a high-level inquiry into the uploading of video showing detailed aerial view of the Ayyappa temple complex and surrounding areas of Sabarimala Sannidhanam on YouTube.

The TDB chief said the video clippings of the highly protected areas of the complex and surrounding areas, the Holy-18 steps, the forest paths leading to the temple, and Sabaripeedhom, had been uploaded on YouTube by a private agency. The agency had been engaged by the Kerala Police for aerial surveillance of Sabarimala using drones.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan said TDB authorities apprised the State Police Chief of this breach in security and the video was withdrawn from YouTube. It is also a fact that the video clips on YouTube could be downloaded in a matter of few seconds posing security risk to South India’s major pilgrim centre and that too due to certain lapses on the part of the law enforcing agency itself, he said.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan said he and board member Ajay Tharayil were camping at Sabarimala extending every possible help to the police as well as the Centrral forces to ensure foolproof security.