Rail services to be regulated from Dec. 19 to 21

Railways will regulate train services from December 19 to December 21 to take up yard remodelling work at the Ambalappuzha railway station as a part of doubling of the railway track on the stretch.

Rail services have been cancelled, partially cancelled, rescheduled and detained in view of the work, according to the Railways.

Full and partial cancellation

Train 56377 Alappuzha-Kayamkulam passenger, scheduled to leave Alappuzha at 7.05 a.m., will remain fully cancelled on December 21 and 22.

Train 56381 Ernakulam-Kayamkulam Passenger, leaving Ernakulam at 10 a.m., will be partially cancelled between Alappuzha and Kayamkulam stations on all the four days.

Train 56382 Kayamkulam-Ernakulam Passenger leaving Kayamkulam at 1 p.m. will be partially cancelled between Alappuzha and Kayamkulam on all the four days. This train will be further delayed by 70 minutes from Alappuzha on December19.

Train 56380 Kayamkulam-Ernakulam Passenger, leaving Kayamkulam at 8.30 a.m., will be partially cancelled between Alappuzha and Kayamkulam on December 20, 21 and 22. On December 22, the train will further delayed by 30 minutes from Alappuzha.

Train 66302 Kollam-Ernakulam Passenger, leaving Kollam at 8.50 a.m., will remain partially cancelled between Kaymkulam and Ernakulam station on December 20, 21 and 22.

Rescheduling

Train 12217 Kochuveli-Chandigarh Express will have a delayed start by 75 minutes at 10.35 a.m. from Kochuveli on December 19.

Train 12483 Kochuveli- Amritsar Express will have a delayed start by 75 minutes at 10.35 a.m. from Kochuveli and the train will be further detained by 30 minutes at Haripad on December 21.

Detention

Train 16346 Thiruvananthapuram-Lokmanya Tilak Netravati express will be detained at Haripad station for 30 minutes to one hour on all four days.

Train 12484 Amritsar-Kochuveli express and 19577 Tirunelveli-Hapa Express will be detained at Haripad/Ambalappuzha for 15 to 45 minutes, Railways said.