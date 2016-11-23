RSS in police crosshairs over youth’s murder

more-in

Faizal had converted to Islam while working in Riyadh

The investigation into the recent murder of P. Faizal, a youth who had embraced Islam about a year ago at Kodinhi near Tirurangadi, has zeroed in on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The police have taken several RSS men into custody. However, no arrests were recorded till Wednesday evening. The police said professional hitmen had committed the murder. They said the involvement of some RSS local leaders had been established in the initial inquiry.

Among those in police custody are a few close relatives of Faizal who have RSS links. Police sources said that it was the fear among some family members that Faizal would convert more to Islam that had made them to plot his murder.

It was in the early morning of Saturday last that Faizal's body was found on the roadside at Farook Nagar, hardly 2 km from the rented quarters where he lived with his wife and three children. His innards had come out through a deep wound in the stomach and the back of his skull was found slit open.

Faizal had left home in his autorickshaw at 4.30 a.m. on the fateful day to pick up his father-in-law from Tanur railway station. And his body was found around 5.30 a.m. The police said the killers had followed him in a car and a bike on the basis of a tip-off.

Faizal’s mother and some family members told the media and the police that he had faced life threat from some family members with RSS connection after he converted while working in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He was set to return to Riyadh on Sunday.

Faizal’s mother said he had embraced Islam under no compulsion or enticement from anyone.

Meanwhile, the people of Kodinhi adopted Faizal’s family in a rare show of love and care. The Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) Dubai unit has offered a piece of land and a house to the family.

Muslim community leaders of most groups visited Faizal's family during the last two days offering help and support. They prayed at Faizal's grave near Kodinhi Juma Masjid.