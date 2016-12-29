Police report on Kuttimakkool incident draws flak

more-in

A report of the police submitted before the Kerala State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes on a case of alleged abetment of attempted suicide of a Scheduled Caste woman at Kuttimakkool at Thalassery has drawn flak.

The report is construed as an attempt to absolve Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and MLA A.N. Shamseer of the charges.

The report of the Thalassery Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) before the commission sitting in Thiruvananthapuram the other day said there was no evidence to show that Mr. Shamseer had abetted the attempted suicide of Anjana, daughter of a local Congress functionary.

The Thalassery police registered a case in June against Mr. Shamseer and P.P. Divya, district panchayat vice-president, for instigating/ abetting attempted suicide of 25-year-old Anjana after her release with her elder sister Akhila following their arrest in connection with their alleged assault on a CPI(M) worker at a party office at Kuttimakkool.

District Congress Committee president Satheeshan Pacheni in a statement here said the report submitted by the police before the commission was a deliberate attempt to exonerate the accused. He said as the police were still to submit charge sheet in the case, the report of the police before the commission was to subvert the probe. A senior police officer here said the Thalassery Dy.SP’s report stated that the alleged words of Mr. Shamseer during the TV programme did not amount to abetting the attempted suicide of the woman.