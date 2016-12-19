Move to extend trawl ban period opposed

more-in

A government move to stretch the annual trawling ban period in Kerala to 60 days in two phases has evoked stiff protest from traditional fishermen and boat operators who fear that it would have serious livelihood consequences without any plausible impact on marine resources.

The proposal to extend the ban period to 60 days in two phases - July 16 to August 15 and October 16 to November 15 - is one of the major recommendations in the proposed amendments to the Kerala Marine Fisheries Regulation Act (KMFRA).

The State currently follows a 47-day monsoon trawl ban from June 15 to July 31, during which mechanised trawlers suspend operations in the 12 nautical mile region. The seasonal fishing holiday was introduced in 1988 to give commercially important fish species a respite during their spawning season and facilitate replenishment of stocks.

However, the ban is not applicable to traditional fishermen operating motorised country boats.

Last year, the State government had put up stiff resistance to a proposal mooted by the Centre for a 61-day ban on all fishing vessels in the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone from 12 to 200 nautical miles. The proposed ban from June 1 to July 31 had been prescribed for conservation and effective management of fishery resources.

The National Fishworkers Forum (NFF) and Kerala Swathantra Matsya Thozhilali Federation (KSMTF) representing artisanal fishers have vowed to oppose any move to change the trawl ban period.

NFF secretary T. Peter said the 47-day ban followed in Kerala was based on sound scientific evidence of the spawning season of various marine species during the southwest monsoon period. “It makes no sense to extend the ban beyond the spawning season,” says Mr.Peter.

The All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association, however, feels that the State government move to extend the ban would cripple the mechanised fisheries sector.

“Along with the 61-day ban imposed by the Centre in the EEZ from June 1 to July 31, it would amount to a 106-day fishing holiday for mechanised vessels,” says association president Peter Mathias.

“Apart from fishermen, workers at fishing harbours, auction centres, peeling units, ice plants, headload workers, seafood agents, vendors and exporters stand to lose their earnings for three-and-a-half months every year,” he said.

Pointing out that Kerala was the only one among the nine maritime States to permit the use of ring seine nets during the trawl ban, Mr.Mathias called on the government to address the issue.

The stakeholder communities have urged the government for detailed consultations on the proposed amendments to the KMFRA.