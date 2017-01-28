Master plan mooted for RARS

A reception accorded to Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar at the Regional Agricultural Research Station at Ambalavayal in Wayanad district on Friday.

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar has said that each regional agricultural research station (RARS) under the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) should be developed on the basis of a master plan.

He was speaking after inaugurating the fourth edition of Pooppoli, an international flower show and agri-fest being organised by the university RARS, Ambalavayal, in the district on Friday. Mr. Sunil Kumar said research findings of the KAU were pertinent for programmes taken up at field level.

“Pooppoli has become the biggest flower show in the State and the variety showcased here is praiseworthy,” Mr. Sunil Kumar said.

The Minister suggested that the flower show be made a permanent event, with scheduled dates, in the tourism calendar. He also mooted a national workshop on processing and value addition of indigenous fruits of the State in Wayanad. There was dearth of manpower in remote research stations like Ambalavayal and it would be addressed, he said. The research station should concentrate on production of jack fruit tree seedlings and organic plant protection agents. He directed the KAU authorities to prepare a report on the effects of climate change in Wayanad to formulate specific programmes to address the issue effectively.

The 14-day programme will showcase a collection of flowers such as rose, gerbera, dahlia, gladiolus, and orchids. The programme will conclude on February 9.