Mani must resign, says Sudheeran

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president V.M. Sudheeran on Monday said that Electricity Minister M.M. Mani was challenging the rule of law and judicial system by not resigning from the Cabinet in the wake of a court throwing out his discharge petition in the Anchery Baby murder case.

Reiterating the demand for Mr. Mani’s stepping down, he said the fact that the CPI(M), which had claimed a higher moral ground earlier, continued to defend Mr. Mani only demonstrated the party’s endorsement of a ‘politics of murder and elimination.’

Mr. Sudheeran said that Mr. Mani’s continuation in the Cabinet would jeopardise the smooth conduct of the case, as it would bring the special public prosecutor, other officials handling the case, and the witnesses under tremendous duress. “There’s a great chance for misuse of power when he’s in government. Then there’s the question of ethics. Since ensuring independent functioning of judiciary is among the duties of the government, it should facilitate it by asking Mr. Mani to resign,” he said.

Mr. Sudheeran criticised the Centre for breaking its promises on demonetisation and for putting the people through untold misery. On December 30, the Congress will conduct a public trial of the Centre on the issue at all block committees.

On the High Court regularising an apartment complex constructed by DLF Builders at Chilavannoor in violation of the laws by paying a paltry fine of ₹1 crore, he asked the government to go in appeal against the order which he claimed would set a bad precedent.