Likely to impact MCI nod for Manjeri college

The suspension of 21 students in connection with ragging at Government Medical College, Manjeri, has brought this emergent medical institution into sharp focus.

The incident may impact the college’s approval by the Medical Council of India (MCI).

College authorities said they had acted in accordance with the law following complaints of ragging from first year MBBS students.

The college’s anti-ragging committee will take further decision after an inquiry by a three-member committee.

They said that it was the first reported case of ragging at the college since the institution came into being four years ago.

They pointed out tthat he incident would not affect the college, which is still in its infancy.

P.S. Sanjay, who is in charge of the men’s hostel where the alleged ragging took place, said that the college was viewing the matter seriously and had acted quickly on complaints from the victims.

Committee report

The three-member committee comprising surgeon P.J. Babu, pathologist Supriya and psychiatrist C. Ajita is expected to submit its report to the principal on Wednesday. The suspended students have been ousted from the hostel.

Readmission

Their re-admission will depend on the course of action to be suggested by the anti-ragging committee.