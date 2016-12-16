Kizhisseri posts a first on SchoolWiki

more-in

Kizhisseri has become the first complete SchoolWiki educational sub-district in the State. It has incorporated details of all its schools in the SchoolWiki, an initiative by the State’s IT@School project on the lines of Wikipedia.

A team of educationalists in Kizhisseri, led by District Educational Officer K. Rajendran, uploaded the details of 55 schools on SchoolWiki. Among them are eight high schools, 16 upper primary schools, and 31 lower primary schools.

15,000 schools

With 39,997 articles and more than 13,000 users, SchoolWiki (www.schoolwiki.in) has been fostering a culture of collaborative learning in schools in the State. SchoolWiki, a local version of Wikipedia in Malayalam, developed by collaborating 15,000 schools from class one to 12, was revived on November 1 after a five-year dormancy.

“It features a unique content collection jointly undertaken by students, teachers, alumni and the public,” said K. Anvar Sadath, executive director of IT@School.

Malayalam projects

Apart from the content generated by students and teachers, analytical Malayalam language projects such as School Patram (school newsletter), Nadodi Vijnjanakosham (local encyclopaedia) and Ente Nadu (my village) will also feature in the portal, Mr. Sadath said.

The SchoolWiki will give geographical details of all schools in the State. Schools can register in the portal using their school codes and upload content.

By logging into SchoolWiki, schools can key in and update details and historical references. Information about infrastructure, alumni, school websites, school map, blogs, clubs, and forums and school magazines with supporting images can be uploaded on the portal.

The revived SchoolWiki, prepared using Wikimedia software, provides new features including special privileges for district administration, Wiki editor, school mapping and search facility in Malayalam and English.

“The Kizhisseri model will encourage other districts to make use of this learning project in an effective manner,” said Mr. Sadath.