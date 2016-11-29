Jacob Thomas seeks whistleblowers’ protection

more-in

Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Director Jacob Thomas has sought sanctuary under the Whistleblowers Protection Act.

The ranking officer, whose recent actions have arguably conveyed the image of a hard-charging anti-corruption crusader, told The Hindu that he had communicated his request to the government.

Mr. Thomas’s communiqué acquired political significance against the backdrop of the fast-unfolding Vigilance investigations against Opposition and ruling front politicians as well as senior bureaucrats. Many of the cases are on the threshold of being finalised. More are already in the pipeline.

Mr. Thomas, who is a Director General of Police, has written to the government on seven legal aspects detailed in the Act. Importantly, he wanted speedy action against officials against whom the whistle has been blown. “For example, if such a person is continuing in power, he should be removed,” he said.

Mr. Thomas wanted a legal counsel of his choice for advice and assistance. There should be “effective instruments to control reprisal practice and safeguard against infliction of mental distress.”

Mr. Thomas said his work had exposed him to severe threats and frivolous litigations. There were concerted attempts to denigrate him in public.

In 2005, Mr. Thomas was compelled to make a similar request to the government. His actions as Managing Director of the Civil Supplies Corporation had exposed corruption pegged at Rs.134 crore. Consequently, he confronted a hostile work environment and was impelled to go on leave for five years.

“I was an Inspector General of Police then. But, I was constrained to teach in a private college. That was the state of affairs,” he said.

Mr. Thomas said the then powers-that-be denied him the protection under the Act stating that he was facing a precursory “Vigilance inquiry for teaching in a private college while on leave.”

Mr. Thomas said the same false excuse and some other fallacious pretexts were being now used to snare him in several vexatious litigations in the High Court simultaneously. Such intrigues could only be viewed as retaliatory action for doing his job, he said.