Govt. to seek Central aidfor wetland conservation

The government is seeking assistance from the Centre for a project to conserve the three major wetlands in the State, namely the Sasthamkotta, Vembanad, and Ashtamudi lakes, listed as Ramsar sites.

A detailed project report would be submitted to the Centre soon, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said while delivering the inaugural address at a function organised by the Department of Environment and Climate Change here on Thursday to observe the World Wetlands Day.

Warning that the destruction of wetlands would send the human race hurtling towards disaster, Mr. Vijayan called for steps to restore the dwindling green cover and conserve biodiversity.

“The fact that Kerala faces acute water scarcity despite being endowed with 44 rivers and 20 freshwater reservoirs shows the impact of the destruction of wetlands,” he said.

He reminded society of its obligation to protect natural resources.

Presiding over the function, Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma said pollution posed a serious threat to the wetlands in Kerala, including Ramsar sites.

Principal Secretary, Science and Technology, Suresh Das; Principal Chief Conservator of Forests S.C. Joshi; and Director, Environment and Climate Change, Padma Mahanthy were among those who spoke.