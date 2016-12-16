Four reasons for him to be at IFFK

Filipino producer Ferdinand Lapuz could perhaps be the one producer with the most number of films at the 21st International Film Festival of Kerala. Four of his films are being screened here as part of the competition, world cinema and ‘gender bender’ categories. In addition to Die Beautiful in the competition category, he has also produced the films Tuos, Ordinary People, and Quick Change.

“I’ve been at the IFFK twice before. This happens to be my favourite film festival. Nowhere else I have seen such huge enthusiastic crowd cheering for our films. It’s such a good feeling that you want to come back again and again,” says Lapuz.

Release in Philipines

Die Beautiful, which has garnered much acclaim at the Tokyo Film Festival will be getting released in his home country on Christmas day. “We are all waiting to see how the Filipino audience will react to the film. Unfortunately, Jun Robles Lana, the director of Die Beautiful, could not make it to the festival to see this amazing response from the IFFK crowd,” says Lapuz. — Staff Reporter