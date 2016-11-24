Demonetisation effect: Now, Sabarimala temple offers e-hundi

The Lord Ayyapa shrine in Sabarimala has installed PoS machine for devotees to give their offerings through debit or credit cards. Photo: Leju Kamal | Photo Credit: Leju Kamal

To tide over the cash crunch in the wake of demonetisation, the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala, where lakhs of devotees converge during the pilgrimage season which began on November 16, has introduced ‘e-hundi’ for electronic transfer of offerings.

A Point of Sale (PoS) or card swipe machine has been installed at the temple premises, where devotees can use their credit or debit cards to offer money.

Ajay Tharayil, member of the Travancore Devaswom Board that manages the temple, said there would be no limit for offerings with debit cards. With a credit card, a devotee can offer even Re one, he said.

The new system would benefit lakhs of devotees coming from other parts of the country, he said, adding, it would be installed at other points as well in due course.

Lakhs of devotees from across the country worship at the temple during the three-month-long Mandalam Makaravilakku festival, for which the hill shrine was opened on November 15.

Alappuzha Sub Collector E. Chandrasekhar inaugurated the swipe machine at a function on Thursday.