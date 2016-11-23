Cabinet nod for merger of SIRD, KILA

more-in

The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to merge the State Institute of Rural Development (SIRD) with the Thrissur-based Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) and include representatives of local government institutions at all levels in various State-level Missions in sectors such as education, health care and housing announced by the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

The missions would now have representatives of the Panchayat Presidents’ Association, Municipal Chairmen’s Chamber and Mayors’ Council besides one representatives each from among district panchayat presidents and block panchayat presidents. Regional meetings would be convened to accelerate the Harithakeralam Mission.

Retirement benefits

The Cabinet also decided to provide retirement benefit to non-official members of statutory commissions constituted by the government. The decision would be applicable only to those appointed after January 1, 2006. However, the beneficiaries of the decision would not be eligible for dearness allowance, minimum pension or family pension. Persons with three years’ service in such posts would get Rs.7,000, those with service between 4 and 7 years would get Rs.9,000 and those who have service between 5 and 6 years would get Rs.10,000.

Financial aid

The Cabinet further decided to meet the treatment expenses of music director M.K. Arjunan, and provide an ex gratia of Rs.5 lakh, wheelchair and a monthly pension of Rs.8,000 to Pushpan, who was injured in the Koothuparamba police firing on November 25, 1994.

An ITI would be set up at Permbra in Kozhikode district with draghtsman (civil) and mechanical agricultural machinery courses. The ‘Thiruppoovaaram’ being paid to religious and charitable institutions would be tripled with 25 per cent increase every five years.