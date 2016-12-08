An exile imagines a new home

more-in

For someone who has been thrown out of every place where she has sought sanctuary, Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin is stoic: “My home is in the hearts of the people who believe in me.”

Participating in an interactive session in connection with the release of her latest book Exile: A Memoir here on Thursday under heavy police protection, Taslima Nasrin said her life has been one of constant movement from one safe house to another, moving between nations. She had to move out of Bangladesh when religious fundamentalists sought her execution for defending the rights of the Hindu minority and spoke out against fundamentalism. Her experience was no different when she came to India. “When I went to European nations, I was an outsider. My safe house was the most unsafe house. And in 2008, the Left government in West Bengal asked me to leave, despite my writing in support of everything that the Left government believed in,” she said.

On how she hopes to reconcile hurting other people’s sentiments and bringing about change, the ace writer said, “If you want change, then you need to offend others. Talks about patriarchy and misogyny cannot but offend many, but you have no other option,” she said.

On ‘hypocritical writers’

What is the difference between literary and non-literary according to her since her works have been criticised for not being literary enough? “I don’t mind it when some people say that. Most people who say that haven’t even read my books. I have seen hypocritical writers who abuse their wives in private and campaign for women’s writers in public. I am not like that. My fight is against all extremists, and misogynists,” prompt came her reply.

Interacting with her at the book launch organised by DC Books was Meena T. Pillai, director, Institute of English, University of Kerala.