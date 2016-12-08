Allies to air grievances with Amit Shah

more-in

Peeved at the alleged delay of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State unit in addressing their grievances, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies in the State are gearing up for an all-out bid to share their concerns with the national leaders soon.

The principal allies, the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) and the Kerala Congress faction led by P.C. Thomas, will apprise party president Amit Shah of the BJP State leadership’s alleged apathy in executing his directions to redress all outstanding issues, mainly sharing of boards and Corporations through bilateral discussions.

The BDJS and other partners are vexed over the way they are being cold-shouldered and lack of timely action to share the positions sanctioned to the NDA State unit long back.

Schism in the BJP State unit and one-upmanship are being cited as the prime reasons that impede a fruitful discussion on crucial issues concerning the party as well as the alliance. On failing to reach a consensus in apportioning the boards and Corporations in time, the NDA and most importantly the BJP State unit, has already lost some of the coveted positions offered by the Centre.

After identifying a senior BJP leader to head the Coconut Development Board, it had to be dropped due to sharp intra-party differences. It was a repeat in the case of picking up a party nominee as National Human Rights Commission member.

Neither the alliance nor the BJP could so far have its representatives in the Spices Board, Coffee Board, and the regional office of the Central Board of Film Certification, among others. In the wake of dispute and lack of cohesion, members nominated by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) are continuing in the Censor Board, sources said.

The current situation did not offer much hope for filling up the positions within the next two-and-a-half years and the immediate demand was to ensure a serious intervention to solve their complaints soon, sources said.

Though the BJP State leaders seek to dismiss as inconsequential the dissenting voices recently erupted from the BDJS leadership against them, the BJP national leadership is learnt to wary against any bid to rock the alliance. The national leadership was reportedly annoyed over the lingering dissent in the State unit, ignoring its call for unity and may step in for a major strike soon to quell the concerns of the NDA allies, sources said.