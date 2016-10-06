Three persons were arrested on the charge of hunting a wild boar at Ulliyathadka in Madhur panchayat near here on Wednesday.

Those arrested were identified as Vinukumar, 32, Sasikumar, 29, and K. Ashokan, 38, all residing near Kuttikole.

They were rounded up by a team of personnel from the Town police station here as they were moving in a car with the carcass of the animal at the Meepugiri locality around 2 a.m.

A case under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, was registered against them.

The police later handed them over to Forest Department officials along with the vehicle.

The accused were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here and remanded in two weeks’ judicial custody.