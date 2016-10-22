Unidentified people have broken the windowpanes of a 1,000-year-old synagogue at Mala, one of the remaining monuments of the State’s rich Jewish legacy. The police said the incident occurred two days ago.

The synagogue, one of the oldest in India, and the cemetery, are the two remnants of a time when 40-odd Jewish families lived in Mala.

The Jewish families handed over the property to the Mala panchayat before leaving to Israel in 1955.

Mala’s Jewish connection dates back to more than 1,000 years. Under the banner of Mala Paithruka Samrakshana Samithi, socio-cultural leaders have been campaigning for long to protect the monuments, which are in a state of neglect. There have been frequent encroachments and attacks on the monuments.