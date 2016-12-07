‘Plastic holiday’ in Thrissur today

more-in

A ‘plastic holiday’ will be observed in the district on Thursday, in connection with the launch of the Haritha Keralam Mission. Local body institutions will collect plastic waste with the support of the public.

Dumps will be cleaned and gardens will be set up there to prevent further dumping of garbage. An awareness campaign on ‘Wash hands and protect health’ will be held across the district.

The local bodies will set up swap shops to collect equipment which are functional but are no more used by owners. The collected material will be distributed free of cost among needy people. District Collector A. Kowsigan urged the public to cooperate with the mission by not using plastic materials on Thursday.

Sale of steel containers

Government employees have been asked to bring food and water in steel containers and to avoid use of plastic bags and bottles. Sale of steel containers and bottles will be held at the Collectorate on Thursday.

The Centre for Science and Technology for Rural Development (COSTFORD) has developed an aerobic compost unit.

Minister for Industries A.C. Moideen will inaugurate the Haritha Keralam Mission by cleaning the Manalippuzha at Nenmanikkara panchayat.

Through art

Rallies, flash mobs, street plays, street paintings, and art forms will be performed in various parts of the district. Artists will paint sanitation awareness pictures on a huge canvas spread near Sree Vadakkunnathan Temple. Paper carry bags will be distributed.

The first phase of activities to make the district plastic-free will be initiated on Thursday.