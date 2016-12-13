‘No cash’ boards anger bank customers

more-in

As banks opened on Tuesday after a three-day break, the police had to intervene to calm angry customers at Kelakam in northern Kannur district and Uzhavoor in Kottayam after they turned their ire against bank officials on being informed about shortage of cash.

Long queues were seen in front of the Kelakam branch of Federal Bank since early morning as people waited patiently for the rural branch to open. The branch caters to the needs of customers in Kelakam and Kottiyoor grama panchayats of Kannur. However, when bank officials informed the customers that there was no cash, people grew restive and prevented opening of the branch.

The police had to step in to bring the matter under control and all customers in the queue were given tokens and asked to come on Wednesday to collect the cash.

“About 300 persons were standing in the queue even before the branch opened. We had put up a “no cash” board as there was some shortage. The customers insisted that all those standing in the queue should be paid money on Tuesday itself, which was not possible for us,” bank’s chief manager V.M. Vijayan, told PTI.

The high range branch, bordering Wayanad district, has mostly farmers as its customers. Mr. Vijayan said most of the customers demanded Rs.24,000 in cash and it was not possible to satisfy all of them.

In the Uzhavoor branch of the State Bank of Travancore (SBT) also there was a shortage of cash, the police said.

Bank officials with police escort had gone to collect cash, the police added. — PTI