‘Aiyo,’ and the trouble began

A Class 5 student of Campion School at Edappally here was allegedly asked by the class teacher to write an imposition after he uttered the word ‘Aiyo’ in classroom on Thursday.

The school authorities rejected the allegation stating that the father of the student had plotted with a few parents, who had been raising baseless allegations against the institution for long. However, Suresh, father of Deva Sooryan, pointed out that the teacher had asked his son to write the sentence ‘I will not talk in Malayalam’ 50 times in his rough note book.

The child had uttered the word ‘Aiyo’ after he was pushed by another student during the activities’ session.

Mr. Suresh alleged that a student, who had heard his son saying ‘Aiyo,’ reported it to the class teacher.

“She then asked my son to write imposition for speaking in Malayalam. It’s sad that the system had created a mindset among the children that it is not proper to talk in Malayalam, when the government has recognised it as the administrative language of the State,” he said.

Leelamma Thomas, Principal, said the parent was misleading the media. It was Mr. Suresh’s son who had asked another student to write an imposition for speaking in Malayalam, she said. “The class teacher told us that she had downplayed the issue after the students brought it before her. Asked whether she had cross-checked the handwriting and whether the student had written the imposition in the rough book of Mr. Suresh’s son, Ms. Thomas said she was yet to verify it. The Principal said there was no strict rule that students should speak in English on the campus.