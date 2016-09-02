The Delhi Chief Minister's jibe came on a day the Mukesh Ambandi-led group splashed advertisements featuring the face of the Prime Minister across newspapers.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “Mr. Reliance” after his photo appeared in the company’s advertisements and accused him of “openly endorsing” Reliance Jio services.

Mr. Kejriwal’s caustic jibe at Mr. Modi, including an advice to him to “keep modelling for Reliance”, came on a day the Mukesh Ambandi-led group splashed advertisements featuring the face of the Prime Minister across newspapers.

“Modiji you keep modelling for Reliance ads. Labourers across the country will teach you a lesson in 2019. PM as Mr Reliance. Any more proof required to prove that Modiji is in Ambani’s pockets. PM of India openly endorses Reliance product,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a series of tweets.

मोदी जी। आप रिलायंस के ऐड में मॉडलिंग करते रहना। देश की सारी लेबर मिलके आपको 2019 में सबक़ सिखाएगी — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 2, 2016

Reliance, through its ads, dedicated the Jio 4G service to the Modi government’s flagship Digital India project.

As workers strike for minimum wages, PM models for Reliance, LG returns file for Delhi govt increasing wages. Wah! pic.twitter.com/ylQsp7I73K — Atishi Marlena (@AtishiMarlena) September 2, 2016

During its launch on Thursday, Mr. Ambani said “Jio will fulfil Digital India dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

He had also called Jio a “revolutionary” step to realise India’s digital ambitions.