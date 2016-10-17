In a blog, the former judge had criticised the Bench's judgment in the Soumya rape and murder case, calling it a "grave error".

In a historic first, the Supreme Court on Monday took judicial notice of a personal blog of a retired judge of the court criticising a judgment, and challenged him to come in person to the court and 'debate' who is right in law — him or the Court.

A bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi, P.C. Pant and U.U. Lalit took suo motu cognisance of the blog by Markandey Katju, criticising the Bench's judgment in the Soumya rape and murder case, calling the verdict a “grave error” not expected of “judges who had been in the legal world for decades.”

The Bench observed that they had the greatest respect for Justice Katju, a former judge of their court, and so wanted him to come personally and debate in the open court as why he thought their judgment was fundamentally flawed.

The Bench had commuted the death penalty of sole convict Govindaswamy, citing lack of evidence.

The Bench observed in the order that they did not consider it “appropriate” to pass any decision on the review petitions separately filed by Kerala and the victim's mother till a debate with Justice Katju was done.

Justice Katju in the blog post on September 17 castigated the Bench for believing “hearsay evidence” that Soumya jumped off the train, instead of being pushed out by Govindaswamy.

“Even a student of law in a law college knows this elementary principle that hearsay evidence is inadmissible,” Justice Katju wrote in the blog.

The entire blog was reproduced in the court order.