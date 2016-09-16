Woman constable Mamatha, attached to Chikjajur police station in Chitradurga district, was on bandobast duty in Belagavi during the culmination of the Ganesh festivities. Though the 32-year-old had requested to not be deployed, as she had to take care of her 11-month-old baby, her request was denied. On Thursday, she was seen in Belagavi on duty, while cradling her baby.

Taking objection to this "atrocity", president of Belagavi District Kannada Organisations' Action Committee Ashok Chandargi has urged the Director General of Police to take action against the police officers at Chitradurga district police headquarters for deploying Ms. Mamatha on bandobast duty.

Mr.Chandargi said that deploying Ms. Mamatha more than 300 km away from Chijajur was a violation of human rights and women's rights, and amounted to atrocity against women under the pretext of performing duty. "This is reflective of the inhuman attitude of senior officials, who ignored condition of both the woman and her baby," he said.

He also pointed out that similar instances were noticed during elections with the district administration deploying mothers of infants on election/polling duties far away from their hometowns.