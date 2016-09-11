In yet another incident that reflects the sorry state of rural healthcare, a woman was forced to give birth near the entrance of the primary health centre (PHC) at Nagathan village in Vijayapura taluk on Friday night, with no assistance from medical staff.

Honnamma Shirakanahalli, a resident of the village, arrived at the PHC around 5.30 p.m. after she developed labour pains, but there was no doctor or nursing staff at hand to take her in and admit her into the labour ward. Labour pain intensified as she and her relatives waited anxiously near the entrance for some help to arrive. Finally, around 7 p.m. she delivered of the child near the entrance of the hospital on the floor, helped only by her relatives.

Questions being raised

Though the mother and the newborn girl are doing fine back at home, questions have now been raised over the lack of even minimal facilities to pregnant women at PHCs. When contacted, Suresh Naik, District Health and Family Welfare Officer, admitted to the lapse on the part of the hospital staff.

He said that while the duty doctor had gone after completing his work hours at 5 p.m., one of the nursing staff — who was supposed to be at the hospital till 8 p.m. — was absent and there was no replacement. The incident occurred before the night shift nurse was to arrive.

“I have taken serious note of the incident, and also asked the local gram panchayat to submit a report on the issue. Suitable disciplinary action would be taken against the staff after conducting an investigation,” he said.

In December 2015, two women gave birth outside the primary health centre at Bendebembali village in Shahpur taluk of Yadgir district. The hospital was closed as medical and paramedical staff had abstained from duty.