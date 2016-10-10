Rain in all taluks, except Afsalpur and Jewargi, in Kalaburagi and Bidar districts has revived fears of a fresh flood in villages on the riverbanks and in low-lying areas.

The catchment areas of the rivers and rivulets in Kalaburagi and Bidar districts and Maharashtra received copious rain on Sunday. There has been heavy discharge of water from the lower Mullamari dam and Bennethora dam in the district, resulting in floodwater entering farm fields and causing further damage to standing crops and cutting off traffic at least on two bridges.

Flooding

Heavy rain in Kalaburagi and Bidar districts in the past 24 hours caused flooding of the Mullamari and Bennethora rivers. While Kalaburagi district recorded an average rainfall of 8.50 mm as against the normal 4.10 mm, Bidar recorded an average rainfall of 40.10 mm as against the normal 3.40 mm.