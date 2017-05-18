Karnataka

Week-long mango and jackfruit mela inaugurated

Fruity delight: The mango and jackfruit mela began in Mysuru on Wednesday.  

A week-long mango and jackfruit mela that commenced at Curzon Park on Wednesday has garnered a good response.

With more than a dozen mango varieties on sale, the mela – organised by the Department of Horticulture – saw participation by mango and jackfruit cultivators from Mysuru, Kolar, Belagavi, Chickaballapur, Shivamogga, Dharwad, Kolar, and other districts. The selling price of the fruits in the mela was below the market price.

From the famed Alphonso to Naati Raspuri, Mallika to Dusseri, numerous mango varieties beckoned the public. Besides mangoes, products like jams and squash were also on sale besides pickles.

The mela was inaugurated by Nayeema Sultana, ZP president, and is on till Tuesday.

May 18, 2017

