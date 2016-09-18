The indefinite dharna demanding permanent irrigation project to parched Kolar and Chickballapur districts will enter 100th day on

Monday. The stir is being held at a permanent stage at College Circle in the town. The Shashwata Neeravari Horata Samiti is spearheading the indefinite stir since June 12.

A number of celebrities including Shiv Rajkumar, Yash, Pooja Gandhi, Ragini led by Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) took part in a huge procession and public meeting organised on that day to mark the start of dharna.

People from various sections such as students, women, traders, artists, Kannada outfit activists, retired employees are taking part in the sit-in protest every day to put pressure on the government to implement projects to mitigate water woes of the region.

Thousands of people will participate in a procession and public meeting to mark the 100th day of the stir, Samiti convener V.K. Rajesh

told The Hindu.

The procession will begin at Inspection Bunglow and culminate at the dhrana site, he said.