With water level decreasing in Hemavati reservoir at Goruru in Hassan taluk, the outflow is also coming down. Water release from the left bank canal has been stopped, as a result the farmers depending on the canals have suffered. The left bank takes water to parts of Tumkur and Mandya, besides Hassan.

The left bank canal provides water for nearly 5.79 lakh acres of agriculture land. As the outflow through this canal has been stopped, farmers are losing hopes of a good return.

The inflow to the reservoir this year had been less compared to the previous years. Since 2011, the least inflow was recorded this year. The cumulative inflow this monsoon was 33,425 mcft and the outflow so far has been 29,666 mcft.

As on Wednesday, the water available in the reservoir is 6.682 tmc ft of which live storage is only 2.310 tmc ft. The reservoir has to fulfil drinking water needs of towns and villages in Hassan taluk. The water level in the reservoir stands at 2,871.39 ft against the capacity of 2,922 ft. The inflow as recorded at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was 806 cusecs and the total outflow was 1,979 cusecs.