Hindustani vocalist Prasanna Madhav Gudi of Dharwad, who has already entered into the Guinness World Records for his longest concert of 26 hours and 12 minutes in December 2008, will attempt to break his own record. He is planning a 48-hour long concert.

He would attempt the challenging task at Elan Convention Hall, 7th Phase, J.P. Nagar, Bengaluru from 9 a.m. on Dec.30 and conclude it on Jan.1, 2017 at 3 p.m.

He said the 48 hours long non-stop concert would be as per the Guinness World Records Limited rules. He is permitted to take only 6 seconds break voice break during concert and 15 minutes break once in three hours or 5 minutes break every one hour.

Around 50 accompanying artists will be supporting him.

Mr. Gudi, who criticised the State government for not promoting musicians and artists, particularly those belonging to poor families, said the entry fee for just three hours of the concert has been fixed at Rs. 5000. Any body who wants to listen more would have to buy fresh ticket for same price.

He said the concert was essentially a fund raising venture to support the activities of his Swaramahayaga Trust to promote Indian classical music and musicians.