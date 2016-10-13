A new palatial building is coming up abetting the boundary wall of the Haft Gombuz, a declared national monument in Kalaburagi city.— Photo: Arun Kulkarni

In a blatant violation of the provisions of the amended Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, several buildings have come up within the stipulated area prohibiting construction near national monument sites in Kalaburagi.

Tombs and other important ancient monuments are aplenty in Kalaburagi, which is also known as the city of tombs. Kalaburagi was the capital city of the Bahamani Sultanate before they shifted to Bidar.

Apart from neglecting these monuments and turning a blind eye to the encroachments, the ASI authorities have now turned their back to the violation of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, which prohibits the construction of any new building within 100 meters radius of a declared national monument.

One such flagrant violation of the provisions of the act has come to light at the famous Haft Gombuz —tombs of the Bahamani kings and nobles— in one complex near the Dargha of the Sufi Saint Khaja Bandanawaz in the heart of the city.

A huge residential building is nearing completion abetting the compound wall of the Centrally-protected monument Haft Gumbaz and all attempts were made to get the details of whether the owner had obtained necessary permission from the corporation or the Kalaburagi Urban Development Authority (KUDA) from those present in the building.

Besides this, several other buildings have also come up within 100 meters of the compound wall of the Haft Gumbaz. Many buildings have also come up within 200 meters of the compound wall of the national monument.

The act clearly states that local authorities have no power to give permission to construct any building within 200 meters radius of a monument without getting the prior approval from ASI for the building plans.

Many buildings, both old and new, have come up all around Haft Gumbaz taking away the beauty and majestic view of the building.

Although ASI had admitted that an educational institution had violated the provision of the act and constructed a building, no action has been taken up to punish the guilty or remove the building constructed in violation of the provisions of the act. The Union government amended the act in 2010. Any violation of the act attracts a jail term of up to two years and a fine of up to Rs.1 lakh.